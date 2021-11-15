GASHORA Farm led by Rwandan national Diego Twahirwa, an agribusiness entrepreneur, has secured 2000 ha of land in Zimbabwe in a bid to increase chilli produce.

Twahirwa intends to grow 2000 hectares of spice this season under the deal which was reached between Shumbatafari, one of Zimbabwe’s leading agribusiness firms and Gashora Farm, recently in Kigali.

Speaking to the New Times in Rwanda, Twahirwa described the move as taking ‘advantage’ of the good bilateral trade relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe, recently cemented by a trade and investment conference.

Twahirwa pointed out that the development also allows for diversification, especially with the farm’s growing market demand.

“This allows us to be diverse in the way we grow our products,” said Twahirwa, explaining that, “We can grow in Zimbabwe, when it is a dry season in Rwanda and vice versa.”

According to him, Gashora Farm has been exporting to various countries in Asia and Europe, and the partnership entails the need to fulfil the market demand for Gashora Chillies.

Twahirwa highlighted that the development also comes at a time when he has a long term International Import Agreement to export to China 10,000-50,000 metric tons of dry hybrid chilli Teja of first grade quality per year.

“Gashora Farm has identified Shumbatafari as its strong business partner that can facilitate the execution of the aforesaid International Import Agreement.”

Under the agreement, Gashora Farm will provide an export market while Shumbatafari Agriculture provides the land and agricultural expertise.

Valentine Tapfumaneyi, Managing Director at the Zimbabwean firm said that the partnership also intends to benefit the Zimbabwean community with out-grower schemes for youth and communal areas in order to develop them through access to the export market.

Tapfumaneyi said that they are currently setting up the logistical channels as well as operational structures for production and export regulations and that it is at an advanced stage to kick off the pilot phase.

“We chose Gashora as a partner because it presents us the opportunity to expand our operations as a company also taking advantage of the ease of business and bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Rwanda.”

Gashora is expected to benefit from our agricultural experience, land as a resource, increased production, and regional integration among others.