ARREST OF THREE SUSPECTS FOR ARMED ROBBERY INVOLVING HOW-MINE’S 11.6 KGS OF GOLD AND FIREARMS AT DOUGLASDALE, BULAWAYO

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on 04th October 2022 at the 21 km peg along Bulawayo- How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11.6 kgs of gold on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen.

On 04th October 2022, Police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo. Detectives reacted to the report and recovered, car keys, 3 x 9mmm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303 rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes.

Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30)LIGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo. Police arrested Antony Moyo who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested.

Earnest Mutandwa was arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

The suspects’ accomplices who include Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, Diva (no further particulars known) and six other unknown suspects are on the run.

Armed robbery syndicates, including company employees and associates leaking information to criminals are warned that their days are numbered.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or Bulawayo Operations on (242) 7488 36 or report at any nearest Police Station.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations)

to the Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters