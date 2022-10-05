The Zimbabwe Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings says it has come up with a raft of home-grown solutions to improve power supply and put an end to power cuts which have affected the country in recent weeks.

The power utility says the imminent commissioning of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 is set to add 600 megawatts to the national grid and significantly ease power challenges in the country.

Speaking in Munyati recently, ZESA Executive Chair Dr Sydney Gata, said the initial phase will see Unit 7 being commissioned next month, adding 300MW to the national grid while the other unit is set to be completed next year.

“What people need to understand is that as a nation, we have been experiencing phenomenal growth in infrastructure development as well as in the field of agriculture.

“The appetite for growth has never been this big as the Second Republic is opening business opportunities.

“We have been getting additional electricity from ESCOM South Africa and they are also facing their problems and as such, we were cut off.

“After realising this we have now said it’s time we do it on our own,” he said.

Zimbabwe has off late experienced serious outages, in certain situations affecting the whole country.

These have been attributed to breakdowns, amid aging power generation equipment.

Zwnews