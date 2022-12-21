A man believed to have been part of the 13-member gang of armed robbery suspects that raided three cash-in-transit vehicles and got away with 11 kilogrammes of gold in early October has since died, Sunday News can reveal.

While Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube could not confirm the development, a source close to the investigations said the suspect succumbed to injuries sustained in the shoot-out with How Mine’s security manager during the heist.

The manager, a former CID Homicide officer reportedly showed his prowess as he shot two of the suspects with the now deceased hit on the spine.

The suspect reportedly died a week later in South Africa.

Police arrested three of the 13 and later connected some of them to four similar forays that occurred in the city.

The gang was fingered in heists at two financial institutions, a fruit and vegetable wholesale and a grocery shop between May and October.

In total, the gang reportedly got away with US$858 000 and R508 000 in five raids within four months.

— Sunday News