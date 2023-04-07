Handeitione. Better late than never. How about Henrietta Rushwaya’s account[s]? She admitted in the Al Jazeera documentary [while talking to Uebert Angel over the phone with Al Jazeera’s fake criminal would-be investors listening] to having done prior illicit gold deals in Dubai Meanwhile – and this is very important – these serious matters involving the rights of the affected individuals and the public and national interests require proper communication by the relevant authorities, not via personal tweets in personal TLs!
Handeitione.
Better late than never. How about Henrietta Rushwaya's account[s]?
She admitted in the Al Jazeera documentary [while talking to Uebert Angel over the phone with Al Jazeera's fake criminal would-be investors listening] to having done prior illicit gold deals in… https://t.co/ePMUS0q5nu
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 7, 2023