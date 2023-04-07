Earlier this morning, a collision between a kombi and a minibus at the 192 km mark on the Harare-Masvingo road resulted in the death of nine people, with 31 others sustaining injuries.

The Mvuma Hospital mortuary is currently holding the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, while 20 of the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The remaining 11 injured passengers have been admitted to Gweru Hospital.

According to the police report, the Toyota Caravan kombi, carrying 18 passengers, was involved in the accident along with the mini bus, which had 22 passengers on board.

The ZRP has confirmed the incident and stated that additional details will be provided in due course.