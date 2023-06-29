The High Court has postponed to July 7 a hearing into an application by a ZANU PF activist seeking to bar Saviour Kasukuwere from running as an independent presidential candidate in the August 23 elections.

Lawyers instructed to file all papers by July 5.

This came after ZANU-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana approached the High Court with an urgent application challenging Kasukuwere’s presidential candidature saying he was away from Zimbabwe for 18 months and so, “does not qualify to be a candidate to the election of the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe”.

Mangwana cited the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as a respondent saying that he was “puzzled” that Kasukuwere’s papers were accepted at the nomination court last week on Wednesday.

Kasukuwere, a former MP and Zanu-PF political commissar, is seeking to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming presidential election to be held on the 23rd of August this year.

In Mangwana’s application, Kasukuwere is the first respondent followed by ZEC, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe respectively.

Zwnews