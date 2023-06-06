High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has reserved judgement on a bail application pending appeal by jailed Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Lovemore Madhuku, lawyer for jailed opposition leader Ngarivhume, speaking after Justice Kwenda reserved judgement in their application for bail pending appeal against conviction and sentence said he hopes their application will be successful.

Ngarivhume was jailed for an effective three years by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement after a 2020 post on Twitter encouraging Zimbabweans to protest against corruption.

The conviction and sentence of Ngarivhume received widespread condemnation from human rights and political activists.

