Image: Zimlive

Harare High Court Judge Justice Owen Tagu has passed away.

The judge, who was appointed in 2013, died at Harare’s Avenues Clinic on Tuesday, reportedly after losing a battle to kidney failure.

He had been unwell for a couple of months.

Judge President Mary Dube confirmed the development:

“I sadly can confirm the death of Justice Tagu.”

Justice Tagu was a senior regional magistrate for the Western Division before rising to the High Court bench.

Details with regards to burial will be announced in due course.