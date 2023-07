The High Court has heard the application for execution of judgment pending appeal against former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere this morning.

The Applicant is set to file answering affidavit & heads of argument on the 20th & Kasukuwere’s legal team will file theirs on the 21st of July

The two parties shall argue on Monday the 24th July.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at 9:30 Kasukuwere’s team shall attend the supreme court hearing for the urgent hearing of the appeal.