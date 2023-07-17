The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a 41-year-old Zimbabwean man in Tsakane suspected of possessing fraudulent documents.

The suspect was found selling fake documents, including doctors’ notes, temporary asylum seeker forms, and birth certificates.

The man, who claimed to be a middleman, had never met the person who produced the documents and only communicated with the supplier over the phone.

The suspect disclosed that he intended to make money so that he could obtain a fraudulent South African identity document at a cost of R12,000.

The suspect was detained and charged with possession of fraudulent documents, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in this operation.

He is expected to appear before the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon. Further charges under the Immigration Act (Act 13 of 2002) are being pursued, and investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in this operation.

In a separate case, EMPD police arrested a 45-year-old man in March who was riding a motorbike for ignoring instructions to stop.

The man then produced a fake Zimbabwean driving license. The manA case of fraud has been registered, and charges under the Immigration Act may be added.

The man was caught after a chase and arrested in the Tembisa area.

-Pindula