Premier Soccer League side, Herentals FC are reportedly mulling to challenge a ‘shock’ judgement from the top flight soccer governing body which saw the side being docked three vital points on match fixing allegations and subsequently losing a place in the league next season.

Herentals were also slapped with a $300 000 fine apart from the three points forfeited from the Black Rhinos match. The shock ruling has, in turn, given army side Chapungu a lifeline and the Gweru-based footballing side may as well begin fancying chances of another dance in the premiership.

Chapungu’s dream return could still be scuttled as Herentals are free to appeal.

Sources privy to the dressing room of the’school boys’ also allege that Herentals are eager to challenge the shock ruling.

