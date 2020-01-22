Vice President Kembo Duggish Mohadi has taken over as Acting Zimbabwe President until the end of the month when Mnangagwa returns from his Kwekwe vacation.

“Starting this morning (yesterday), Vice President Kembo D. Mohadi takes over as Acting President until end of the month when His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa resumes State duties after a year-end break. Dr Constantino Chiwenga reverts to his role of Vice President,” Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said yesterday.