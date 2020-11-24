The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned the general public to expect heavy rains, lightning and strong winds this week until the weekend as the rain season commences.

This was contained in a statement that was released by MSD that stated that:

They (the heavy rains) will be accompanied by strong winds as well as lightning and possibly hail.

In the statement made available to the Herald, the department has since urged members of the public to take caution.

Those who would be travelling have been urged to take it easy on the roads, as the rains would impair their vision.

Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect all Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan from Thursday into Friday, and slightly ease off on Saturday 28 November.

The Meteorological Services Department said it will continue monitoring and issue updates as the system progresses.

Meanwhile, normal to above normal rainfall has been predicted in the SADC region.

In some cases, strong winds, hailstorm, and flooding are also expected. -State media

Like 224 Dislike 28

106816

0

0

cookie-check

Heavy rains expected in the country until weekend

no