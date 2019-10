R Bande : Raging veld fires which have been burning uncontrollably for the past four days have destroyed property and vast tracts of vegetation in Nyanga district with no immediate remedial action to put off the flames.

Areas affected include Troutbeck, Matema, Nyamugafata, Inyashuti Plantation and Chibvura villages.

The fire outbreak has been attributed to the current heat wave that has made the thickets of the Nyanga forests easy to burn quickly.

