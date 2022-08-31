Heal Zimbabwe has delivered a petition to Parliament of Zimbabwe expressing worry over the increasing cases of politically motivated violence and political intolerance in the country.

Apparently, this is happening few months into the much anticipated elections set for 2023, and the pressure group believes this could get out of hand.

In the petition, Heal Zimbabwe requests that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and

and the Zimbabwe Commission for Human Rights to appear before Parliament to discuss their plans and measures to mitigate ongoing politically motivated violence.

Zwnews

Images: Zimlive