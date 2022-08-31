As a result of the recent upgrade, Beitbridge Border Post’s handling capacity per day is now at 1,000 trucks of freight, 15,000 persons traveling on light vehicles, pedestrians and 200 buses.

As stated by authorities, this border lies on a very strategic location of the North-South corridor, stretching from inland South Africa, cutting through Beitbridge to Chirundu via Masvingo and Harare.

It is the busiest regional transit link in Southern and Eastern Africa, connecting South Africa and Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Malawi and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today officially opened the Border following the recent upgrades.

Over the years, Beitbridge Border Post in particular, had suffered from a multiplicity of challenges which resulted in trucks and travellers experiencing inordinate delays.

At some point, Zimbabwe and South Africa traded blame over delays.