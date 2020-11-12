Two Mwenezi councillors, Jorum Ncube and Admire Matutu who are both local teachers have defied Public Service Commission (PSC) directive to resign as teachers if they are to continue to serve in council

The two recently attended a full council meeting held on October 14, 2020 and a budget meeting held two days later and yet they are still working as headmasters at their respective schools.

The directive from the Ministry dated April 15, 2020 and signed by PSC Secretary Jonathan Utaunashe ordered Government workers elected to political office to immediately step down from one of the posts.

In some councils, affected civil servants have since complied with the directive. The letter said anyone who did not comply would face disciplinary action from PSC.

Ncube who is the council chairman is the head of Marinda Primary School while Matutu, his deputy chair is the teacher-in-charge at Zvomupungu Primary.

Ncube initially told Two Nations that the matter was none of the newspaper’s business. He later said that it was unfair for the reporter to ask for a comment to such a story over the phone.

Efforts to get a comment from Matutu were futile.

“The Commission hereby directs that as a civil servant, you should cease to serve as a councillor with immediate effect. Failure to comply with this directive will result in disciplinary action being taken against you,’’ reads part of the directive signed by Utaunashe dated April 15, 2020. -Masvingo Mirror

Like 224 Dislike 28

104552

0

0

cookie-check

Headmasters defy PSC directive to resign first if they want to be politicians

no