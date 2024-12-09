The United States of America government through its Embassy in Harare has expressed concern over rampant corruption in the country.

In a statement to mark the Anti-Corruption day, the American government said graft is robbing the youths of their future.

The United Nations General Assembly designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it.

The Convention entered into force in December 2005.

“Today’s corruption robs Zimbabwean youth of tomorrow’s opportunities.

“Zimbabwe ranks 157th out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index 2023,” said the Embassy.

The US reaffirmed its committment in fighting corruption in Zimbabwe:

“The U.S. Embassy reaffirms its commitment to fighting corruption & advancing good governance in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe is said to be losing millions if billions to corruption every year causing untold suffering to citizens.

However, the Zimbabwean government blames the current economic hardships to sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

Zwnews