Controversial Zimbabwe prophet Pastor Apostle Casper Bonga is in the eye of a storm after his wife hit back harder following his claims that she doesn’t taste good in bedroom.

His wife has now come out guns blazing promising him “i will deal with u young man. You are vulnerable. I have more V11. I’m not done with u boy. u used me.” She has since leaked her husband’s nude photos with unidentified young women and and revealed top Zimbabwe male celebrities he is allegedly in relationships with.

Grace’s earlier post threatened to expose Casper’s escapades with Prophet Passion Java Twabam, MK, Kudakwashe, Jah Prayzah, Talent and other men.

Wrote Grace:

Casper ndambokuudza kuti siyana neni. ndoda kukusiya wapandakakutora. i will deal with u young man. you are vulnarable. i have more V11 gadzirira hako. im not done with u boy. u used me. i did everything for u. took care of u and u repay me with gayness really. Casper A Bonga uchazoona kuti uriTytan ndaburitsa V11 chairo nhasi. unopachema chete .gat your nudes awakazvitora muhotel.should i post ko Doc vako Kudakwashe. ko MK mabest friends ako ngochani.vaiuya vachikutora pachurch wakadhakwa.ko zvaJah Prayzer ndotaura here. ko zvaTalent ndotaura here. zvaTwabam wako,,,,,,,,dai urimumwe wanyarara Casper…waishandisei kuporofita

Meanwhile, ladies say Casper is gifted, said one Harare single mother “ndambozvitaura kuti watomarketer munhu,,, everyone wants to taste now”