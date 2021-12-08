Human rights activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been named the 2021 Human Rights Defender of the Year.

The Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders says it honoured Haruzivishe for his courage in defending & promoting human rights.

SARH says the recognition is well-deserved and called for an end to what they call unlawful incarceration & political persecution of Haruzivishe.

Meanwhile, Haruzivishe is facing charges of trying to incite public violence.

He was arrested for demonstrating against the government.

Zwnews