Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Daniel Kwaramba (30), Ocean Donono (46) and Lyce Jeremiah Manyande (28) for being found in possession of a Pangolin on 03 December 2021 at Total Service Station along Julius Nyerere, Harare.

The three were busted by police while searching for a potential buyer for the Pangolin which was being sold for US$3 000.

Meanwhile, police in Chirundu arrested two Health Port Officials for criminal abuse of office duty.

The two suspects, Zefinati Banda (39) and Maruta Mashiri, allegedly released two inmates from a Covid-19 Quarantine Centre at Chirundu Border Post, after they had solicited US$100 from the inmates.

The offence came to light after one health port official noted that the two inmates were missing and reported the case.

A swift reaction was done leading to the arrest of the inmates who then disclosed what had happened.

