Hard time for Bulawayo church members after teen spikes water tank with Viagra, Zim cops hunt culprit

Zimbabwe Police Pursue Bulawayo Teen Accused of Spiking Church Water Tank with Viagra The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are actively seeking a Bulawayo teenager believed to have mischievously spiked a church water tank with Viagra during a service.

The incident took place during Easter celebrations over the weekend at the Church of International Disciples in Thorngrove, Bulawayo.

Eighteen-year-old Tracy Sibanda is suspected to be behind the act, where she allegedly purchased Viagra, a male enhancement drug, and added it to the church’s water supply.

The Viagra, known for its ability to increase blood flow and assist in maintaining erections, caused quite a commotion among the congregation, leading to unexpected drama during the service.

iharare