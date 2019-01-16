HARARE: Zanu PF officials in court for burning Zupco bus, Looting shops

THE MDC Alliance has denied involvement in violence that left property worth millions destroyed during a stay away strike organised by the ZCTU.

While state controlled media is blaming Chamisa’s MDC for property destruction including MDC HQ fires, we can report that the protests were done by people from across the political divide.

Zanu PF activists working in cohort with machete wielding illegal gold miners wrecked havoc in Kadoma and Midlands areas.

In Harare, social media is buzzing with reports that Mr Benson Bhobho, a Zanu PF Whitecliff ward chair and his entire executive members appeared in court yesterday after allegedly leading protests and torching a Zupco bus.

They reportedly looted shops in Kuwadzana.

A person beaten by state security agents