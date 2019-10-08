Harare woman ra_ped while fetching water at 4am

By ZRP| A female adult was attacked and raped at a bushy area near New Mabvuku at around 0400 hrs while fetching water. The accused covered the complainant’s face with a cloth and she became unconscious and later discovered the offence when she regained consciousness.

We urge women to avoid bushy areas especially during dark hours as they risk being attacked by rapists.

In a suspected murder, the body of an unknown male adult was discovered floating in a Quarry Dam in Epworth, Harare on 7/10/19 at about 0800 hrs. The deceased’s face was swollen and both his hands were tied with a string. His right thigh was inscribed “dai ndakaziva haitungamiri” with a blue ink.

We are appealing to members of the public with information on the case to report at the nearest police station.

zrp police