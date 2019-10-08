Byo man loses thousands of banked dollars after mystery call

By ZRP: A Bulawayo man lost thousands of dollars in a case of cyber theft on 5/10/19. The complainant received an sms on his phone purportedly from his bank followed by a phone call instructing him to respond to the text message.

Large sums of money were immediately withdrawn from his bank account after he responded to the text message. On checking with the bank it turned out that the bank was not involved in the transactions.

We urge the public to ignore requests to change their pin numbers over the phone but to personally request such services from their banks.

