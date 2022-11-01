Harare’s upmarket joint Manna Lodge has been gutted by fire after a suspected strike by lightining this afternoon.

Details are still sketchy as to establish if there has been any people who have been injured, but from the look of things, goods worth thousands of dollars have been destroyed.

Manna Lodge is a stunning, upscale hotel resort located in Glen Lorne Harare.

At Manna Lodge, one can look forward to game and wildlife viewing, a roundtrip airport shuttle, and a terrace at Manna Resorts.

Visitors sure for local and international cuisine at the onsite restaurant.