Harare to monitor illegal activities using drones

Zimbabwe’s capital and largest city Harare has announced that it will soon be using drones to monitor rampant illegal activities in its residential areas.

Posting on microblogging site twitter site on Tuesday night the city of sunshine announced the mulled plan.

“Harare City to use drone technology to identify illegal structures and activities at residential properties,” reads the notice.

The decision may likely face a stillbirth as residents were quick to blast the local authority reminding it of pressing issues that need attention.

Nicky Mugobera said:”Imbomirai izvo (stop that), clean the streets first. Look at major roads leading into the cbd they have tall grass that needs to be cut. Fix potholes in residential areas. Build more toilets in the cbd and shopping centers,” he said.

Tafara Nyambara also said:”We hope you will use them to identify uncollected refuse and potholes as well.”

Any anonymous citizen said the idea would likely attract a lawsuit as it invades residents privacy.

“Legally that invasion of privacy be careful of lawsuits. ….rather focus on burning issues refuse collection, drainage and allocation of stands in wetlands.”