Zimbabwean Online Activist group, PACHEDU, has successfully unmasked a man who appeared in a video of ZANU PF militia hooligans who went around abducting people.

Using facial recognition algorithms Pachedu says it “has determined that one of the guys abducting people is Lameck Tarupuwa, a ZANU PF member from Borrowdale: 628, MUIRFIELD ROAD, GLEN LORNE, HARARE.”

Source: Team Pachedu