The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to use their firearms only for the purpose they are acquired for.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of firearm pointing which occurred on 06/02/22 at about 2100 hours, along Harare-Bulawayo Rd near Kuwadzana Roundabout.

In this incident, an unknown man who was driving a Datsun vehicle (AFG 5811) was disarmed of a 177 4.5mm pistol by other motorists after he blocked the complainant’s vehicle and pointed the firearm at the complainant while accusing him of encroaching into his lane.

The pistol was seized and handed to ZRP Kuwadzana and the suspect is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, on 06/02/22, Police in Bindura arrested 40 people and recovered 4 motor vehicles, 21 compressors, 5 nexus generators, 25 litres of diesel, 6 mattocks, 10 explosive fuses, 10 Emex explosives, 13 shovels, 2 jack hammers, 2 iron bars, a jerrycan and a 30 meter nylon rope.

The arrests took place, under operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs’ at Kitsiyatota panning site.

