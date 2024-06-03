A HIGHFIELD man recorded a video while he was raping his lover and then posted it on social media.

Nigel Tadiwa Maisiri, 30, was reported to have called his lover, 24, to collect her clothes she had left in South Africa, where they two had stayed together.

Upon arrival, Maisiri asked her to accompany him to a hotel at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

He booked a room where the two wrestled as Maisiri tried to rape the lover.

Maisiri then assaulted his lover by head-butting her twice, once on the forehead and once on the left eye.

She sustained a swollen forehead and a swollen left eye and Maisiri went on to rape her once without protection.

Maisiri used his lover’s Huawei Y9 cellphone to record a video, while he was raping her and refused to return the cellphone after the sexual attack.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Maisiri was on the run.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a partner.

“On May 23, the accused person used the complainant’s cell phone to send the sex video, which he had recorded, to the complainant’s Whatsapp groups and friends, through Whatsapp.

“The complainant was informed by her schoolmates about the circulation of her sex video.

“Complainant was referred to Edith Clinic for medical examination and the accused person is yet to be arrested,” said Insp Chakanza.

hmetro