The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of 4 suspects in connection with cases of kidnapping and robbery which occurred on 5 February 2021 at Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls Harare.

The suspects who were driving a white motor vehicle of an unknown make approached the victim (37) who is in the business of selling bricks pretending to be buyers of bricks.

The victim boarded the suspects’ motor vehicle intending to go to Eastlea to finalise the deal.

The police says along the way the suspects robbed the victim of his US$18 000 cash and cellphones before intoxicating him with an unknown substance.

The victim was later dumped on 6February 2021 at First Gate, along Mainway Meadows, and police say investigations are underway.

In a related matter, on 14 February 2021 police arrested a suspect (29) in a case of robbery which occurred on 29/01/21 in Harare. The victims hired the suspects’ Toyota Spacio motor vehicle to go to Glenorah C, Harare.

The suspect was in company of other 2 suspects who are still at large. It is reported that upon reaching Glen Norah C the suspects threatened to hit the victims with a golf stick before robbing them of their belongings which include US$610.00 cash and a cellphone.

-Zwnews