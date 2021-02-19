Cash strapped Harare City Council has said service delivery has been compromised by non-payment of municipal bills now amounting to over $5,5 billion.

Ina statement this morning, the council said the debtors include residents, business and Government.

“Currently residents owe Council ZW$2 430 618 095, business ZWL$1 648 864 246, industry ZWL$676 058 029, markets ZWL$223 602 519, Government ZWL$179 239 933, church ZWL$123 436 334, dormitory towns ZWL$96 061 196,” said the council.

The local authority said tenants in council owned properties owe ZWL$46 765 203.“CBD property owners are the biggest debtors accounting for ZWL$726 947 939 while Mbare Hostels owe Council ZWL$395 173 073. Tynwald residents owe Council $157 271 136, Warren Park ZWL$154 428 646, Dzivarasekwa ZWL$130 890 795, Budiriro ZWL$115 516 969, Glenview ZWL$97 316 018 and Mbare ZWL$67 627 686.

“Low density and medium density suburbs owe Council huge amounts with Prospect residents accounting for ZWL$68 129 436, Belvedere ZWL$60 622 338, Malbereign ZWL$54 057 725, Borrowdale ZWL$54 005 056 and Avondale ZWL$51 740 209,” said Harare City Council.

The council said it requires the money to fund service delivery such as water provision, road repairs, street lighting, garbage collection, grass cutting, medicine at its clinics and to fund salaries.

“City employees are part of the service delivery matrix. Without a salary the employees are unable to report for work and to feed their families.

“Failure by stakeholders to pay for service is stalling progress in the city as residents and business fund service delivery. Council urges residents to pay up to improve service delivery,” said the council.