A 23-year old Chitungwiza man has been arrested on allegations of attempting to bribe police officers that had arrested his girlfriend for flouting the lockdown regulations.

The man whose name could not be immediately established was arrested on Tuesday after having offered a US$5 bribe to a police officer.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have since issued a statement over the issue.

“Police in Chitungwiza arrested a man (23) for bribery after he tried to bribe the police by giving them US$5 to facilitate the release of his girlfriend (19) who had been arrested by the police for contravening National Lockdown measures.

“Investigations are underway,” said the statement by ZRP.