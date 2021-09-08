The Harare City Council has partnered Econet and Ecocash to send bills via the SMS platform.

City of Harare says the move is part of e-governance and e-billing system, adding that some residents have started receiving the SMS bills.

Meanwhile, the local authority has launched the Harare Municipal Traffic Police Training.

The training is meant to equip the Harare Traffic Enforcement Officers with requisite skills as they collaborate with the Zimbabwe Republic Police in decongesting the CBD.

Guest of honour and Minister of Local government July Moyo said the government has approved the recruitment more officers by Harare City Council adding that the orderliness of Harare is seen as the orderliness of Government.

Zwnews