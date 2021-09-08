The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices effective immediately.

ZERA has set the highest pump price of diesel at ZWL$115.15 or US$1.34 per litre and petrol at ZWL$118.42 or US$1.38 per litre.

This is a small hike from the fuel prices of August that were pertched at ZWL$114.29 or US$1.33 per litre of diesel and ZWL$117.07 or US$1.37 per litre of petrol.

In a public notice issued this Wednesday, ZERA said operators may sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

ZERA delayed the reviewing of September 2021 fuel prices citing developments taking place in the international oil market.

In a statement released on Monday, ZERA said it will announce the September 2021 fuel prices in due cours, urging fuel dealers to continue using the August prices.

Zwnews