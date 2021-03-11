City of Harare finance director Stanley Ndemera who is on police wanted list is still at large.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) recently announced that they are looking for Ndemera in connection with criminal inquiries relating to land allocation and sales in the city.

Meanwhile, acting chamber secretary, Charles Kandemiiri, was recently arrested by the team.

Kandemiri has since appeared in court facing accusations of dishing out stands without observing proper procedures.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje who freed him on $20 000 bail.

-Zwnews