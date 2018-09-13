Harare cholera: Nelson Chamisa inauguration in smoke following police ban

The planned weekend inauguration of MDC president Nelson Chamisa may not go ahead after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a ban on public gatherings in Harare and food vending in the capital city’s central business district, Glenview and Budiriro suburbs in light of the Cholera outbreak in Harare, which has since been declared a state of emergency.

In a statement, ZRP Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba appealed to members of the public to take heed of the warning and cooperate as this will assist in alleviating the spread of the disease that has already killed 21 people and affected thousands.

In another statement to zbc news, ZRP Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said in the same vein the government has with immediate effect banned illegal food vending in Glenview, Budiriro and in the CBD, where food is sold in street corners, vehicle boots or back offices.

He said the ban affects both day and night vending and in this regard, police will intensify patrols and surveillance in the Harare CBD and will be out in full force to ensure compliance with the government directive without fear of favour.

The opposition has not issued a response following the police order.

state media