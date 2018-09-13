Chiwenga still controls Zimbabwe military following Mnangagwa cabinet appointments

Renowned international academic Stephen Chan says Constantino Chiwenga might still have control of the army but through proxies.

This comes after President Mnangagwa appointed Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to the Defence ministry. The move was hailed by Constitutional Law expert Alex Magaisa saying Mnangagwa has dealt with an illegality by removing Chiwenga. Another political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said Mnangagwa showed a lot of courage to bring changes to the Cabinet.

However Chan said Chiwenga still has influence in the military. Said Chan:

“The so-called big news about Chiwenga losing the defence portfolio does not mean he has lost access to the military. He retains very strong influence there. So let’s say that the Cabinet, like the election itself, just avoids a ‘run off’.”

