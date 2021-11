File photo for illustration only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports the death of 8 people in a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred at the 168km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road between 12 midnight and 1 am.

The accident happened when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker.

Thirty one (31) people were critically injured and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.

More details to follow…

Zwnews