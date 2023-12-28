An active member of the Police Constabulary (Policon) stationed at ZRP Mkoba is facing murder charges after allegedly opening fire on a man during a confrontation on Boxing Day. The accused officer, identified as 19-year-old Kudakwashe Gurajena of Mkoba, Gweru, reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Bongani Ndlovu of Lower Gweru.

The incident unfolded when Ndlovu confronted Gurajena and his colleagues, who were on patrol in the early hours of Boxing Day. Ndlovu was attempting to free his friend, Tafadzwa Ndhlela, who had been arrested for disorderly conduct and was being escorted to the police station along with other suspects.

According to a police memo, Ndlovu, armed with an Okapi knife, joined forces with others to throw stones at the police officers, demanding the release of his friend. In the ensuing chaos, the accused officer and his colleagues were injured, and Ndlovu reportedly snatched handcuffs and keys from one of the officers.

Police called for reinforcement, but Ndlovu managed to flee the scene. Undeterred, he later reappeared at Mkoba police, continuing his attempt to free his friend while brandishing the Okapi knife. Police officers, armed with firearms, were instructed to surround Ndlovu and effect an arrest.

As the officers approached, Ndlovu allegedly charged towards them with the knife, prompting the accused officer to open fire. The shot struck Ndlovu in the neck, resulting in his immediate death. The scene was attended by ZRP Mkoba, C.I.D Mkoba, and C.I.D Scenes of Crime Gweru.

The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for certification of death by Dr. Gonapo, and subsequently moved to the mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination. The accused officer now faces murder charges in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting will be thoroughly examined.