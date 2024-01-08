The government and school heads are headed for a clash as the new school calendar commences today.

This is over the sale of uniforms at learning institutions amid allegations of hypocrisy on the former’s part.

Schools have been warned against forcing parents to buy uniforms from them.

Apparently, the government says parents should buy uniforms from shops of their choice.

For long, the Zimbabwean government and teachers have been at each other’s throat over better pay and working conditions.

Commenting on the start of the new term, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe says it is sad that the issue of salaries has not been resolved.

More than often, the teachers have threatened to down tools, with the government responding by deployment of police to attack them.

Zwnews