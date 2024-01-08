The BBC has uncovered extensive evidence of abuse and torture allegedly carried out by the late TB Joshua, founder of one of the world’s largest Christian evangelical churches, the Synagogue Church of All Nations. Dozens of former church members, including five British citizens, have come forward with harrowing accounts of atrocities, including rape, forced abortions, and physical violence spanning nearly two decades within the secretive Lagos compound.

The investigation, conducted over two years with international media platform Open Democracy, presents eyewitness accounts of child abuse, people being whipped and chained, and numerous women reporting sexual assault by Joshua. Multiple first-hand accounts detail the manipulation of “miracle healings” broadcast to millions worldwide.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations did not respond to the allegations but dismissed them as unfounded, claiming previous claims were never substantiated. TB Joshua, who died in 2021, had a massive global following as a charismatic preacher and televangelist.

The BBC’s findings reveal a disturbing pattern of abuse, with victims describing their experiences as akin to being in a cult. The accounts spanned countries, including the UK, Nigeria, US, South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, and Germany, with more than 25 former disciples sharing their experiences. The church’s security reportedly fired at a BBC crew attempting to record footage of the Lagos compound.

Despite the shocking revelations, Scoan continues to operate under the leadership of TB Joshua’s widow, Evelyn. British citizens who reported abuse claim no further action was taken by UK authorities. The BBC’s investigation sheds light on a dark chapter in the church’s history, calling for a thorough examination of TB Joshua’s actions and the church’s operations.