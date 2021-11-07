The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance has refuted claims that it is associated with a terror group, Talim Ealam, saying it is a ploy to justify crackdown on opposition parties.

MDC Alliance Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Hlatywayo says ZANU-PF must not try to find a scapegoat over its own failures.

“After failing to make headway in Glasgow, they are now looking for a scapegoat.

“We know that the laughable attempt to link us to Tamil Ealam is meant to justify a crackdown.

“Kindly face your failures alone, we did not advise you to party when other Presidents were working hard!,” She says.

This follows a report in which the opposition party has been linked to a Sri Lankan separatist movement, Tamil Eelam, during the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is said to have had been formed by the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora, with the aim of creating an independent state, Tamil Eelam, which TGTE aspires to create in the north and east provinces of Sri Lanka.

Zwnews