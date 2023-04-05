The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe briefed Cabinet on the launch of the Zimbabwe Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action for 2023 to 2028.

The National Plan of Action will be launched on 5 April, 2023 at the Harare International Conference Centre by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Gen. (Retd.) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga.

The event starts at 0900 hours with an awareness march which will commence from Compensation House.

As the nation may recall, Cabinet approved the National Plan of Action in 2022 in line with Section 9(3) of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The Plan will guide Zimbabwe in fighting human trafficking in accordance with national, regional and international obligations.

Zwnews