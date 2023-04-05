Two weeks ago, Beatrice Bee Wezhira Mudzingwa tied the knot with her long-term partner in a private ceremony. The comedian gained public recognition for her Masvingo-accented skits that garnered significant attention.

The newlywed’s spouse, apostle Gweta Sean Delroy, is affiliated with the JIAM ministries and couldn’t contain his happiness as he shared the news on social media.

Despite her talent, Bee has maintained a low profile, consistently delivering her best work. Her example serves as inspiration for other women on social media who may have lost faith in love due to various reasons.

online