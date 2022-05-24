The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has given the government until 1 June 2022 to resolve the pay crisis or else teachers will stay away from work.

ARTUZ senior official Obert Masaraure says failure by government to act in line with teachers’ demands will give them no choice but engage in a go-slow or stay away from work.

“The @psczimbabwe is now aware that if they don’t attend to the salary crisis by 1 June 2022, teachers will have no other option but revert to 7 February mode,” he says.

Meanwhile, civil servants, particularly teachers are demanding a living wage.

A number of teachers did not turn up for work when schools were opened for the current term claiming incapacitation.

Zwnews