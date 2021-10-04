Forex traders in Harare are living in fear after the government mounted a strong crackdown which has sent them hurrying for refugee.

The government is acussing them of transacting over ZW$1.5bn from January to June 2020.

The state through the Prosecutor-General says 14 prosecutors will handle cases.

Market watchers say while illegal forex dealers must face justice, the principal drivers of the matter are not being fully attended to.

It is believed that the government’s delays in processing payments on the official forex auction platform is causing the distrortions.

Apparently, Norton Independent Member of Paliament Temba Mliswa says authorities are targeting the wrong people.

Mliswa implied that there are big names behind the whole issue.

Zwnews