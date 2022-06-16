Zimbabwean nurses have declared incapacitation to continue reporting for duty, they say the ever rising inflation has made life extremely difficult.

Currently their salary is ZW$30 000 plus a US$175 Covid and cost of living allowance, however they say because of the runaway inflation, the amount is no longer sustainable.

Meanwhile, civil servants are going into tough salary negotiations with the government today.

The outcome of today’s deliberations will likely determine if the government can avert a potentially devastating industrial action by the long-suffering civil servants.

Teachers have already given the government a notice for a week long strike.

Teachers unions have since been urging fellow civil servants to join the strike and send a united message to their employer.

And Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has promised that the government is going to review civil servants’ salaries in the next few weeks.

Zwnews