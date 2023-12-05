The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel pump prices for the month of December.

In a statement, ZERA said the new price effective 4 December is now: Diesel: US$1.68 from US$1.74/ litre in November, while Petrol is now US$1.55 (from US$1.56/ litre in November).

Meanwhile, the blending ratio is at E20.

ZERA also pointed out that operators may sell the product at below prescribed prices depending on trading advantages.

Stakeholders have been advised to verify with the ZERA official website, to be sure.

Zwnews